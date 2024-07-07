Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,164,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 432,729 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 360,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $1,078,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,534.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

