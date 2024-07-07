Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Gap Up to $47.22

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.22, but opened at $48.52. Global X Copper Miners ETF shares last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 147,349 shares.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.