Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.51

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 3687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $894.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

