Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.51

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 3687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $894.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
