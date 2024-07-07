Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.18. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1,789,340 shares.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Stock Up 10.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.