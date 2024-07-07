GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 866.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 129,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

GDDY stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $145.36.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

