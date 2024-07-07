Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $31.49

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $32.65. Golar LNG shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 361,509 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Golar LNG
Golar LNG Price Performance
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golar LNG
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.