Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $15.29

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $16.04. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 781,847 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields Trading Up 3.8 %

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 3.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Gold Fields by 11.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,683,000 after buying an additional 308,972 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 1,237,580 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

