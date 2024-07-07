Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 10,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$101,900.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$101,500.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.08 per share, with a total value of C$100,800.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.69 per share, with a total value of C$106,900.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.71. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0901468 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.61.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

