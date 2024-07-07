Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.16 and last traded at $49.62. Approximately 1,445,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,544,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.
