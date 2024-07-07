Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.40

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 198211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Green Plains Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $929.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after buying an additional 1,697,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,771,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,444,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Green Plains by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $7,688,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

