Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $180,136.67 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $180,136.67 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,978.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.95 or 0.00563287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00111658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00269278 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00039777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

