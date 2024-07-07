Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.81

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.25. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 562,792 shares traded.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 310,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 95,697 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.