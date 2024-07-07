Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Up 3.7%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 4,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 80,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $19,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

