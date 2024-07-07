Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HWC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of HWC opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

