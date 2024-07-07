Harry Morley Acquires 8,500 Shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Stock

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morley acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £52,615 ($66,550.72).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Price Performance

LON SCP opened at GBX 628 ($7.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.16 million, a PE ratio of 654.17 and a beta of 1.25. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a 12 month low of GBX 482 ($6.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 654 ($8.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 609.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 577.03.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Schroder UK Mid Cap’s payout ratio is 2,187.50%.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Company Profile

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

