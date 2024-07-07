Head-To-Head Comparison: Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -409.11% -56.09% -35.89% ProKidney N/A N/A -8.09%

Risk and Volatility

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

78.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of ProKidney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and ProKidney’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $251.46 million 2.93 -$892.87 million ($0.44) -0.76 ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.57) -3.95

ProKidney has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ginkgo Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ginkgo Bioworks and ProKidney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 3 2 1 0 1.67 ProKidney 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus target price of $1.56, suggesting a potential upside of 367.77%. ProKidney has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 222.22%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than ProKidney.

Summary

ProKidney beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

