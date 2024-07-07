Head-To-Head Contrast: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) & WNS (NYSE:WNS)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Society Pass shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Society Pass and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 1 3 0 2.75 WNS 0 1 7 0 2.88

Valuation & Earnings

Society Pass currently has a consensus target price of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4,393.09%. WNS has a consensus target price of $71.11, suggesting a potential upside of 31.88%. Given Society Pass’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than WNS.

This table compares Society Pass and WNS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $8.17 million 0.35 -$18.13 million ($7.81) -0.14 WNS $1.32 billion 1.95 $140.15 million $2.83 19.05

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -196.58% -202.73% -84.35% WNS 10.59% 22.23% 12.11%

Summary

WNS beats Society Pass on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers digital transformation and consulting services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers, as well as accident management services. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

