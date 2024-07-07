Head to Head Survey: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) versus Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Banner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $193.52 million 1.62 $34.84 million $2.42 8.86 Banner $745.98 million 2.19 $183.62 million $4.81 9.85

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

55.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sierra Bancorp and Banner, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Banner 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Banner has a consensus target price of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 17.80% 10.89% 0.96% Banner 21.62% 11.47% 1.17%

Summary

Banner beats Sierra Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

