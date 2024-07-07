Head to Head Survey: Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visionary and Perdoceo Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary $8.43 million N/A -$3.47 million N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $710.00 million 1.97 $147.65 million $2.27 9.41

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Visionary and Perdoceo Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Perdoceo Education has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Visionary.

Volatility & Risk

Visionary has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Visionary shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 22.35% 17.09% 13.88%

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Visionary on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice. The American InterContinental University System segment provides academic programs, including business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also offers non-degree and professional development programs. In addition, it operates intellipath, a learning platform used to educate students; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.