Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.22 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.38 billion and $43.22 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00045286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,694.67518 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06844613 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $43,323,044.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

