Herald (LON:HRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,240.00

Shares of Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,240 ($28.33) and last traded at GBX 2,235 ($28.27), with a volume of 6267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,220 ($28.08).

Herald Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,753.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,173.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,076.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Metcalfe bought 3,000 shares of Herald stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($26.27) per share, with a total value of £62,310 ($78,813.56). 5.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Featured Stories

