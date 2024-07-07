Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.70. Hertz Global shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 917,128 shares trading hands.

Hertz Global Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

