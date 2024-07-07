Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $76.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HXL

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,699,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,373,000 after acquiring an additional 181,718 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 724,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hexcel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after acquiring an additional 864,405 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.