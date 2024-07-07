Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $7.58 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ethan Powell purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

