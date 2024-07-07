Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Hits New 52-Week High at $191.40

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191.40 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 187 ($2.37), with a volume of 475270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.31).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.20).

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOC

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.13. The company has a market cap of £971.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2,360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £132,675 ($167,815.58). Corporate insiders own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.