Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,180,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Holley by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Holley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.47. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

