Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.67 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.66 million and $4.67 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 163,727,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.46219666 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $4,827,656.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

