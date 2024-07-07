Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.82. The stock had a trading volume of 690,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,717. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

