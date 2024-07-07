Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,725 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.84 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

Get Our Latest Report on HBAN

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.