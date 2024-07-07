Iain Hooley Acquires 8 Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($21.86) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($174.85).

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,738.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,655.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,454.90, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. Rathbones Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,436 ($18.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,954 ($24.72).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.87) to GBX 1,520 ($19.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

