ICON Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $140.85 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,007,003,019 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

