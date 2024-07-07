IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $194.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

