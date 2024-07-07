Immersion Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the software maker on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Immersion has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Immersion Price Performance

IMMR opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $308.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Equities analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Insider Activity at Immersion

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

