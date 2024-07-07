Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.85

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and traded as low as $21.64. Indivior shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 8,100 shares changing hands.
Indivior Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.