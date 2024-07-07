Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (IDCBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.69 on September 3rd

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6897 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS IDCBY opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.13. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.35 billion during the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

