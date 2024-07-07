Insider Selling: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Sells 5,951 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy sold 5,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.16), for a total transaction of £33,682.66 ($42,603.92).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Susan Davy bought 22 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £132 ($166.96).

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Davy bought 21 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 720 ($9.11) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($191.25).

On Friday, April 19th, Susan Davy acquired 23 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 652 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($189.68).

Pennon Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. Pennon Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 532.83 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 775 ($9.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 635.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 668.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15,062.50, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.33 ($0.38) per share. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152,500.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.50) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.41) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNN

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.