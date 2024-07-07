Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Up 9.7%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). Approximately 416,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 267,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.66. The stock has a market cap of £18.67 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97.

In other news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,708.07). Company insiders own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

