Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.81 and last traded at $66.66. Approximately 512,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,548,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Insmed Trading Up 12.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3,984.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,327 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 962,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth about $43,973,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

