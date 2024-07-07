Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 53 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.53 and its 200 day moving average is $512.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $558.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

