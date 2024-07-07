International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.7%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $173.95 and last traded at $174.53. 450,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,488,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.95. The company has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,414,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

