Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $7.07 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $7.07 or 0.00012435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.29 billion and $75.37 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,488,866 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,527 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.