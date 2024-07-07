Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 153.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,970 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $78,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,779.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 821,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

