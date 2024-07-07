Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.66

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.66 and last traded at $95.56, with a volume of 25740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

