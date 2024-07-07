Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 52-Week High at $202.93

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $202.93 and last traded at $202.47, with a volume of 218478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.06.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
