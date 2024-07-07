Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 52-Week High at $202.93

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $202.93 and last traded at $202.47, with a volume of 218478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.06.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,306,000 after purchasing an additional 437,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 431,616 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,475,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,696,000 after acquiring an additional 383,458 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

