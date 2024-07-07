Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

