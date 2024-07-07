Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.75

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 23110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 795.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 131,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 61,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.