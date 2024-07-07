Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 76,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 131,305 shares.The stock last traded at $92.53 and had previously closed at $92.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

