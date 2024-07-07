Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL)

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,699 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 158% compared to the average volume of 1,046 call options.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,224,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CONL opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $87.37.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

