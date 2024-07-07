io.net 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $161.71 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. io.net has a total market capitalization of $213.42 million and $161.71 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003905 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, io.net has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.30653115 USD and is up 7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $159,408,814.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

