IOTA One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.82 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $511.62 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
